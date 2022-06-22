Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 103,748 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 541,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 493,751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 755,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 397,432 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,310,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 238,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

