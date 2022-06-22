Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 107,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.