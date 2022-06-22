Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 4,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,041. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

