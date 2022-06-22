Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,597 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 390,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,398,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 1,824,075 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

