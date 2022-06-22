Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,339 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

