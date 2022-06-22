Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 84.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,618. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

