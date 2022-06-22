Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,998 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,578,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. 42,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,026. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

