Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 62,283 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,283 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $245,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

