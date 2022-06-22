Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $374.59. 132,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,058. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

