Marietta Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

