MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.40

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 2082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $798.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

