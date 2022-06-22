Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

