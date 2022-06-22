Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $112.53 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

