Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $111.48

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.48 and last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 74 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

