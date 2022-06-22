Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $443.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 443 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 444.20 ($5.44), with a volume of 6839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450.80 ($5.52).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 885 ($10.84) to GBX 629 ($7.70) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.68) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 634.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other Marshalls news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.26), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($355,204.39).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

