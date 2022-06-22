Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.32

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 7831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

