Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.77

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 1252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,083.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 149.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

