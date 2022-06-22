MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.12

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 12355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Get MassRoots alerts:

About MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.