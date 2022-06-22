Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MHH stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.83.
