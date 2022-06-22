Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.