Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE MHH opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.
About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)
