Mastercard Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of MA opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

