Mastercard Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Shares of MA opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.
Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
