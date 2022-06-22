Mastercard Incorporated (MA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of MA stock opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.31. Mastercard has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

