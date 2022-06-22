Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE MA opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.31. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

