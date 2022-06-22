Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
NYSE MA opened at $317.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.31. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
