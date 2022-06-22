Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $312.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

