Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $47,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

