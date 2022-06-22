Matisse Capital Acquires 2,800 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,474,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter.

NML traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,266. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

