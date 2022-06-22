Matisse Capital Acquires 3,504 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

