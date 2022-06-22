Matisse Capital Buys 22,413 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 1.21% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,164. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

