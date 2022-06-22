Matisse Capital Buys 40,000 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises about 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned about 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,531,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 3,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,786. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

