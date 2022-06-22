Matisse Capital Buys Shares of 18,695 The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.08% of The New America High Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,880. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

