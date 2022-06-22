Matisse Capital Buys Shares of 4,050 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

