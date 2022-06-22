Matisse Capital Buys Shares of 48,263 Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.