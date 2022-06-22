Matisse Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 0.57% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.