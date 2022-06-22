Matisse Capital Grows Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. ShockWave Medical makes up about 2.2% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,751,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,167 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.38. 1,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.23 and a beta of 1.49. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

