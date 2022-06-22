Matisse Capital Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,925. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.10 and its 200-day moving average is $219.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

