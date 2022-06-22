Matisse Capital Has $1.46 Million Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

