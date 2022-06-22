Matisse Capital Has $1.96 Million Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,396. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

