Matisse Capital Has $946,000 Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,470. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.