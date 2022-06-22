Matisse Capital Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Matisse Capital raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.6% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.36. 8,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

