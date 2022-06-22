Matisse Capital Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 2.7% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,462. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

