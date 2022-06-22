Matisse Capital Increases Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EDD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,795. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

