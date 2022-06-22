Matisse Capital Invests $297,000 in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,084. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.