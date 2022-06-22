Matisse Capital Invests $453,000 in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.18% of MFS Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 78,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 1,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

