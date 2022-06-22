Matisse Capital Lowers Stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000.
Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.