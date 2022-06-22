Matisse Capital Purchases 106,353 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 183,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

KYN traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 8,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.