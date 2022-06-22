Matisse Capital Purchases 28,538 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.05% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $24,650,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,922,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 5,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

