Matisse Capital Purchases New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,622,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.16. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.44 and its 200-day moving average is $426.28.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

