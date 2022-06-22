Matisse Capital Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.15. 128,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

