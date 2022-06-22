Matisse Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $197.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $278.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

