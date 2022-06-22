Matisse Capital Sells 2,100 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Matisse Capital reduced its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund makes up 0.9% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSE:NBW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.